Kulak produced a pair of assists, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Kulak helped out on tallies by Ryan McLeod and Cody Ceci in a span of 23 seconds late in the second period. This was Kulak's first multi-point effort since Feb. 25, 2023 versus the Blue Jackets. The 30-year-old defenseman is rarely a big scoring threat, but he has seven points over 14 outings since the All-Star break. The blueliner is at 12 points, 65 shots on net, 51 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 59 appearances on the year.