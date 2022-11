Kulak posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Kulak helped out on a Tyson Barrie goal in the third period. The assist snapped Kulak's six-game point drought, though it's expected his contributions will remain infrequent on offense. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to four helpers, 26 shots on net, 25 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 22 appearances, playing mainly in a bottom-four role.