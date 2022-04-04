Kulak scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-5 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Kulak and defense partner Tyson Barrie combined for six points and a plus-9 rating in the blowout win. Kulak has earned four points in his last three contests as he's settled in with his new team. The 28-year-old Edmonton native has four goals, 13 assists, 71 shots on net, a minus-3 rating, 72 hits and 53 blocked shots through 62 appearances overall when accounting for his time with the Canadiens.