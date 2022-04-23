Kulak provided an assist, four hits, two blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Kulak helped out on the third of Evander Kane's goals in the contest. The assist ended a seven-game point drought for Kulak, who has been limited to only modest contributions since he was traded from the Canadiens to the Oilers at the deadline. The 28-year-old defenseman is at 18 points, 81 shots on net, 91 hits, 60 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 70 contests overall.