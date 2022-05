Kulak (undisclosed) didn't take part in morning skate and is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 7 against the visiting Kings, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Michaels expects Kulak to play, but the 28-year-old should be considered a game-time decision for now. He's recorded assists in back-to-back games and has averaged a solid 18:15 of ice time in the series, so Kulak's absence would certainly be felt if he's forced to miss time.