Kulak provided an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

The helper ended a seven-game slump for Kulak. The defenseman has earned six points, 18 shots on net, 20 hits, 42 blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 21 playoff appearances. Kulak remains in a third-pairing role and isn't overly physical, but he's been steady for an Oilers defense that has turned tumultuous in the Stanley Cup Finals.