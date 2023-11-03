Kulak produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Kulak has earned his two points this season over the last two games, recording a goal and an assist. The defenseman has seen limited ice time with the Oilers dressing seven blueliners lately -- he's been under 13 minutes in each of the last two contests. Kulak has added 14 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through nine appearances, but his offense is likely to remain low while in a third-pairing role.