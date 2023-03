Kulak produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Kulak snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on Evander Kane's third goal of the game at 10:20 of the third period. With 19 points through 70 contests, Kulak is two shy of matching his career-best scoring output from 74 outings a year ago. He's added 97 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 89 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-9 rating in a bottom-four role this season.