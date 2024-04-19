Kulak notched an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

A heavily rotated Oilers team stood no chance against the full force of the Avalanche's lineup. Kulak saw a season-high 20:49 of ice time in the contest, but he'll likely be back in his familiar third-pairing role for the start of the playoffs. The Oilers begin their first-round series against the Kings on Monday. Kulak concludes the regular season with 16 points, 94 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 77 hits over 82 appearances.