Kulak logged an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kulak helped out on a Connor McDavid tally in the third period. The assist snapped a six-game slump for Kulak, who is better known for his defensive work than his scoring contributions. The 28-year-old Edmonton native has three assists, 29 blocked shots, 14 hits, 17 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests this season. Given his lack of offense, he's not likely to be of interest in most fantasy formats.