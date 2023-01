Kulak provided an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Kulak has an assist in two of the last three games. The defenseman still has a long way to go to be considered a consistent scoring threat, so he's unlikely to be of interest in most fantasy formats. He's at 11 points, 62 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 57 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 47 contests overall.