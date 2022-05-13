Kulak provided an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Kulak has picked up helpers in each of the last two games after going without a point in the first four playoff contests. The 28-year-old has added eight shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in the postseason. While he saw a top-pairing role Thursday, he should be back in the bottom four when Darnell Nurse returns from a suspension for Saturday's Game 7.