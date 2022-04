Kulak logged an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kulak earned the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's game-winning goal in the extra session. The assist was Kulak's third in the last four games, and he's gone plus-1 in that span. The 28-year-old blueliner has 20 points, 99 hits, 63 blocked shots, 90 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 73 contests between the Oilers and the Canadiens this season.