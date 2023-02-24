Kulak notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Kulak ended a five-game point drought when he helped out on Warren Foegele's second-period marker. The 29-year-old Kulak continues to play in a defensive, bottom-four role. He's at 15 points, 79 shots on net, 76 hits, 87 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 59 contests overall. He doesn't excel in any one area, so there's not much of a case for fantasy managers to pay attention to his play.