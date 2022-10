Kulak posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Kulak has picked up both of his assists this season in the last three games. The 28-year-old has been a steady defensive presence on the second pairing, adding a plus-6 rating and 12 blocked shots in eight contests overall. He won't contribute a lot of offense, and he's not overly physical, so he's best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.