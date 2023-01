Kulak recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kulak snapped his 11-game point drought with a helper on a Connor McDavid goal in the second period. During the slump, Kulak had a minus-3 rating and 20 blocked shots. The 28-year-old isn't expected to rack up consistent offense, but that was a bad stretch for anyone. He's now at nine points, 47 shots on net, 42 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 39 appearances.