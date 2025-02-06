Kulak logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Kulak has three helpers over three games to begin February. The 31-year-old defenseman helped out on Viktor Arvidsson's opening tally in the second period. Kulak has mostly stayed in a depth role on the Oilers' blue line, but he's at 19 points through 54 appearances, putting him on pace for a career year. He's added 88 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Kulak is likely to take on heavier defensive matchups, freeing up John Klingberg to see more usage when the Oilers have the puck.