Kulak logged an assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Kulak set up Ryan McLeod's tally at 7:34 of the third period. This was Kulak's second assist in the last three games, and he's up to five helpers in 15 playoff contests. He's added 30 hits, 20 blocked shots, 17 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating in a bottom-four role during the postseason.