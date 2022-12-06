Kulak scored a goal during Monday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Capitals.

Releasing a shot from the point into a net-front crowd, Kulak opened Monday's scoring by utilizing a screen to convert his first goal in 26 appearances. The 28-year-old defenseman has compiled four points during his past five games after earning three points in his initial 21 outings. Kulak, who recorded four shots in the defeat, has collected a plus-5 rating during his last four games, following a seven-game stretch (Nov. 10-26) in which he was a minus-8.