Kulak scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic.

The goal was Kulak's first point in eight games this season. The 29-year-old has added eight blocked shots, 12 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating. He's primarily played in a bottom-pairing role, and with the Oilers often rolling seven defensemen, his offense is further hindered by his mostly defensive deployments.