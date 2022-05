Kulak notched an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 5.

The assist was Kulak's first point in five playoff contests. The defenseman has mostly played in a bottom-four role as a defensive presence. He's added six shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and six PIM, so fantasy managers aren't likely to need to turn to him to fill out DFS lineups in the playoffs.