Kulak recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Kulak has a helper in three of the last four games. The defenseman has been a surprising source of depth offense with eight points through 24 playoff contests after he logged just 16 points in 82 regular-season outings. He's added 45 blocks, 22 hits, 14 PIM, 21 shots on net and a minus-1 rating this postseason while skating on the third pairing.