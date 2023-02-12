Kulak notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Deuces were wild on Kulak's stat line Saturday. He helped out on third-period tallies by Jesse Puljujarvi (the game-winner) and Derek Ryan (shorthanded). With five helpers and a plus-3 rating over his last nine games, Kulak has looked solid lately. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 14 points, a plus-7 rating, 69 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 67 hits and 31 PIM through 53 contests.