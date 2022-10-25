Kulak logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Kulak got on the scoresheet for the first time in 2022-23 by helping out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal in the second period. While he hasn't generated much offense, Kulak's been solid defensively with a plus-5 rating and seven blocked shots. He had a career-high 21 points between the Canadiens and the Oilers last year, but his offense is likely to regress to the 10-to-15 point range while he logs third-pairing minutes with Edmonton.