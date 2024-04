Kulak scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Kulak got the Oilers on the board in the first period after a slow start. The 30-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since March 2, earning just six assists over 25 contests between tallies. Kulak's spot in the lineup appears safe, but he's limited to a third-pairing role after posting 16 points, 94 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 77 hits over 82 regular-season games.