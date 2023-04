Kulak scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Kulak put the Oilers ahead 3-1 in the first period. The tally snapped his 11-game point drought. The 29-year-old blueliner plays a mainly defensive role, and he's collected seven hits, 10 blocked shots, 10 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through five playoff outings.