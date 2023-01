Kulak notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kulak snapped a five-game point drought with the secondary helper on Mattias Janmark's opening tally. More of a defensive stalwart than a scoring threat, Kulak has 10 points, 61 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 52 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 45 appearances this season. That's a slightly slower pace to what earned him 21 points through 74 outings a season ago.