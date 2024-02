Kulak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Kulak has two helpers over his last five games after he opened January with an eight-game drought. The 30-year-old blueliner could get a short-term boost in scoring potential with Evan Bouchard joining him on the third pairing. Kulak still doesn't have a bright scoring outlook -- he's at six points with 45 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating through 47 appearances this season.