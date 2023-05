Kulak logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Kulak ended his six-game point drought, but the Oilers' season came to a close with the loss. The 29-year-old defenseman had two points in 12 playoff contests after reaching the 20-point mark in 82 regular-season games. He also had 19 blocked shots, 12 hits, 19 shots on net and a plus-3 rating during the postseason while filling a bottom-four role.