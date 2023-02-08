Kulak posted an assist, two shots on goal, five hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kulak's helper will officially count as his first shorthanded point of the year, as he set up Evander Kane's empty-net goal while the Oilers were killing a penalty. The 29-year-old Kulak has picked up three helpers over his last seven games, showing a bit more on offense, though it's unlikely to be enough to help in fantasy. The defenseman has 12 points, 67 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 64 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 51 outings this season.