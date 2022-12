Kulak scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kulak stretched the Oilers' lead to 5-1 late in the second period. Both of Kulak's goals this season have come in the last two games, and he has five points in his last six outings. For the year, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 34 shots on net, 30 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 27 outings.