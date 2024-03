Kulak scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

This was Kulak's first game-winner since the 2018-19 campaign. The defenseman snapped a four-game point drought with his third-period tally. He was moderately productive with four assists over 12 games in February, but his spot on the third pairing isn't one that tends to lead to much offense. Kulak has 10 points, 63 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-6 rating over 58 appearances.