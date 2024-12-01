Kulak scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kulak posted six points over 13 contests in November. That constitutes a pretty good month for a defenseman who isn't known for his scoring. This season, he has five goals -- one shy of his career high -- and nine points through 24 outings, and he's added 39 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Kulak's on pace to challenge for his first 30-point campaign, but he's also shooting 12.8 percent, which is more than twice as efficient as his next best season, so the bottom could fall out at any time.