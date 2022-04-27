Kulak notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Kulak moved into a top-four role to help cover the absence of Darnell Nurse (lower body). The assist was Kulak's second in three games as he set up Zack Kassian on the empty-net goal. The 28-year-old Kulak has 19 points, 94 hits, 62 blocked shots, 87 shots on net, 43 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 72 appearances between the Oilers and the Canadiens this season.