Kulak logged an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Kulak has found a little more offense with three assists over his last eight games. It'll be tough for him to maintain that kind of production since he's in a third-pairing role with fairly limited ice time. The 30-year-old defenseman is at seven points, 51 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 39 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 50 appearances this season, giving him minimal fantasy value.