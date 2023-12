Kulak recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Kulak ended his 15-game point drought with a helper on Derek Ryan's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Kulak is in the lineup for his defense, so long droughts on offense come with the territory. He's produced three points, 29 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests overall in a bottom-four role.