Kulak re-signed with Edmonton on a four-year, $11 million deal Wednesday.

After coming over to the Oilers at the trade deadline, Kulak notched eight points in 18 regular-season contests while adding five helpers in 16 playoff games. Including his numbers with Montreal, last season was KUlak's most productive as he crested the 20-point threshold for the first time in his eight-year NHL career. While he could repeat that feat in 2022-23, kulak shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited offensive skill set.