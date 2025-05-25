Kulak notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Kulak has turned things around with a goal and an assist over the last two contests to follow a six-game slump. The 31-year-old blueliner had the secondary assist on Evan Bouchard's tally to open the scoring in this game. Kulak is now at four points, 15 shots on net, 13 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 14 playoff outings. He continues to be effective in a shutdown role in the Oilers' top four.