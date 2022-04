Kulak scored a goal on two shots, logged four hits and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

The 28-year-old defenseman ended the regular season with a goal and three helpers in his last five outings. Kulak has been a steady defenseman with his hometown team, posting a plus-6 rating in 18 appearances since he was traded from the Canadiens. He's at 21 points, 92 shots on net, 103 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 74 contests overall.