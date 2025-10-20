Kulak registered two assists and tallied a blocked shot in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Kulak had a secondary helper on Noah Philp's goal before distributing the primary assist on Leon Draisaitl's twine finder. The 31-year-old defenseman now has two helpers and six blocks through six games this season. He is coming off a career high in points with 25 tallies in 82 games a season ago. If he can continue to find Draisaitl and the rest of Edmonton's offensive threats, he might be able to push for a career high in assists after distributing 18 last season. For now, however, he is best kept off the fantasy radar.