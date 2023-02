Kulak collected two assists, one short-handed, in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It was only the third multi-point performance of the season for Kulak, but two of them have come in the last eight games. The stay-at-home blueliner is quietly on pace for a career-best offensive season, albeit with only two goals and 17 points through 60 games. What fantasy value he has instead comes from his 79 hits, 87 blocked shots and plus-10 rating.