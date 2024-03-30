Kulak (head) will be evaluated for an injury, but he is expected to travel with the Oilers on their upcoming two-game road trip, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kulak was limited to 49 seconds of ice time Saturday after taking a puck to the head on his first shift. The 30-year-old defenseman is not believed to have suffered a significant injury -- it's likely his absence from the remainder of the game was precautionary, given the Oilers established a large lead after the first period. An update on Kulak's status should come before Monday's game versus the Blues.