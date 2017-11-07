Ferlin (undisclosed) was waived by the Oilers on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Ferlin signed a one-year deal with Edmonton this offseason, but has yet to play a game for them. He spent the previous two seasons in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, and the AHL seems to be where he is headed again.

