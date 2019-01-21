Jones was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

Since being called up in mid-December, Jones had a goal and five assists and was a minus-9 in 17 appearances. The decision to demote the 21-year-old likely means Alex Petrovic (concussion) is close to returning to game action. Jones meanwhile will look to continue what's been a decent season at the minor-league level, where he's managed 12 points in 21 contests.