Oilers' Caleb Jones: Bakersfield bound
Jones was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Since being called up in mid-December, Jones had a goal and five assists and was a minus-9 in 17 appearances. The decision to demote the 21-year-old likely means Alex Petrovic (concussion) is close to returning to game action. Jones meanwhile will look to continue what's been a decent season at the minor-league level, where he's managed 12 points in 21 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...