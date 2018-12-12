Oilers' Caleb Jones: Brought up to big club
The Oilers recalled Jones from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Oscar Klefbom (hand) is expected to be sidelined long term, so Jones will likely round out Edmonton's depth at defense for the foreseeable future. The rookie blueliner has tallied two goals and 12 points in 21 AHL appearances this campaign.
