Oilers' Caleb Jones: Garners two helpers
Jones managed two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Jones has proven to be an adequate replacement for injured defenseman Oscar Klefbom (finger). Specifically, coach Ken Hitchcock was quoted in the Edmonton Journal on New Year's Day, raving about the rookie's ability to stay calm under pressure. Jones, whose older brother is Seth Jones of the Blue Jackets, prides himself on playing a physical game as well, and he's been trusted with over 19 minutes of ice time through his first 10 games at the top level. Consider keeping tabs on him given the pedigree and praise from the bench boss.
