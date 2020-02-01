Oilers' Caleb Jones: Gets first goal of season
Jones potted a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Jones tallied only 17 seconds after Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman has been limited to four points, 22 shots on goal and 30 blocked shots in 25 contests this season, almost exclusively in a bottom-pairing capacity. Jones should have a strong grip on his role while Kris Russell (concussion) is sidelined, but he's not likely to move the needle enough for fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.