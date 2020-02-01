Jones potted a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Jones tallied only 17 seconds after Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman has been limited to four points, 22 shots on goal and 30 blocked shots in 25 contests this season, almost exclusively in a bottom-pairing capacity. Jones should have a strong grip on his role while Kris Russell (concussion) is sidelined, but he's not likely to move the needle enough for fantasy consideration.