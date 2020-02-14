Play

Jones scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

The defenseman has all three of his goals this season in his last six appearances. Jones is up to six points, 36 blocks and 27 shots on net through 30 games. He's unlikely to see more than third-pairing minutes -- the 22-year-old probably won't help fantasy owners much.

