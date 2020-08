According to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Jones (undisclosed) was on the ice for pregame warmups, but he didn't participate in line rushes, which suggests he'll be a healthy scratch for Saturday's Game 1.

It will likely take an injury for Jones to crack the Oilers' lineup during the playoffs. The 23-year-old rookie picked up nine points while averaging just 14:08 of ice time per contest in 43 top-level contests during the regular season.