Jones has appeared in only seven of the Oilers' 16 games this season.

The 23-year-old blueliner has been in street clothes for the last five contests. Jones has one assist, seven shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in seven outings. The Oilers are carrying nine defensemen on their roster, but they'd need to dress seven blueliners in a game to give Jones a decent shot of breaking into the lineup. It'll be even tougher for the Texas native to play when Ethan Bear returns from a head injury.